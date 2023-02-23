UrduPoint.com

European Stock Market Closes Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Capitals, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):European stocks fell, affected by fears raised by economic data about the possibility of continuing to raise interest rates for a longer period, as investors await the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting (the US central bank).

The European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.

3 per cent, with the focus shifting to the minutes of the US Central Bank meeting, which may give an indication about the path of tightening monetary policy in the United States.

The banking sector index fell 1.6 per cent, retreating from its highest level in one year, which it achieved in the previous session.

The basic resources sector index fell 2.1 per cent, while the energy sector shares fell 1.3 per cent with the decline in commodity prices.

