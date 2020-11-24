European stock markets advance at open

European stock markets climbed solidly at the start of trading Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.7 percent to 6,379.44 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets climbed solidly at the start of trading Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.7 percent to 6,379.44 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.8 percent to 13,236.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 1.0 percent to 5,544.43.