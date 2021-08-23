European stock markets advance at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Europe's major stock markets rose in opening deals on Monday in an upbeat start to the week after earlier gains in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets rose in opening deals on Monday in an upbeat start to the week after earlier gains in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.7 percent to 7,135.30 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.

6 percent to 15,902.40 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained almost 0.9 percent to 6,682.46.

Asian stocks also rallied on bargain-buying after last week's blow-out, with traders tracking a healthy Wall Street performance fuelled by comments from a top Federal Reserve official that the spread of the Delta variant could cause him to reconsider plans to taper monetary policy.