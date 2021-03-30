UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Advance At Open 30 March 2021

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

European stock markets advance at open 30 march 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets climbed in opening deals on Tuesday, after gains across most of Asia and another record-breaking performance on Wall Street overnight.

In early trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.7 percent to 6,784.04 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.6 percent to 14,900.33 points and the Paris CAC 40 also added 0.6 percent to 6,050.16.

