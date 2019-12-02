UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Advance At Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:28 PM

European stock markets advance at open

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent at 7,372.16 points

London, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent at 7,372.16 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.2 percent to 13,264.07 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 percent to 5,919.15, compared with Friday's closing levels.

