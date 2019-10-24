European stock markets advance before ECB, amid earnings

European stock markets mostly climbed Thursday as investors digested mixed company earnings awaiting an ECB monetary policy meeting

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):European stock markets mostly climbed Thursday as investors digested mixed company earnings awaiting an ECB monetary policy meeting.

Despite robust gains for the London, Frankfurt and Paris indices approaching the half-way stage, Helsinki fell into the red as shares in Nokia plunged more than 20 percent.

This was after the Finnish telecommunications equipment maker posted a profits warning.

Most Asian equity markets closed higher Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street, The euro meanwhile dipped against the dollar following poorly-received eurozone manufacturing PMI data.

The pound dropped versus the dollar and euro as traders waited to see by how long the European Union would decide to extend Brexit.

"Equities are in rally mode... following on from a decent session in Asia," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

"Investors are also waiting to see what (ECB chief) Mario Draghi will say at his final meeting, looking for any clues to the bank's direction under its new management.

"The timing of today's meeting could not be better, since it comes after a raft of PMIs that have confirmed the lack of economic growth in the eurozone, even if the figures were not abysmal," Beauchamp added.

At his final ECB press conference Thursday, Draghi was expected to downplay differences among policymakers regarding the European Central Bank's recent stimulus package.

He meanwhile leaves his successor, former IMF chief Christine Lagarde, to confront a eurozone economy apparently running out of steam after five years of recovery.

Traders' attention was also firmly on the current earnings season.

- Key figures around 1045 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,328.44 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.6 percent at 12,875.25 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,684.95 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 3,624.73 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 22,750.60 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.9 percent at 26,797.95 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 2,940.92 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 26,833.95 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1128 from $1.1130 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: UP at 86.34 pence from 86.20 pence Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2889 from $1.2912 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.63 yen from 108.69 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $61.03 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $55.65 per barrel