European Stock Markets Ahead At Open 17 June 2019

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 01:00 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):European stocks edged upwards at the start of trading on Monday, as caution prevailed before this week's interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.1 percent to stand at 7,355.29 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 advanced 0.2 percent to 12,117.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained almost 0.1 percent to 5,370.76.

