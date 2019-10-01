UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Climb At Open 01 October 2019

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:41 PM

European stock markets climb at open 01 October 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.2 percent to 7,421.18 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.3 percent to 12,466.95 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 5,693.08.

