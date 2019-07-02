European stock markets climb at open 02 July 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Europe's main stock markets climbed in early trade on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent to 7,523.41 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets climbed in early trade on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent to 7,523.41 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.2 percent to 12,547.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 5,578.28, compared with Monday's closing levels.