European Stock Markets Climb At Open 03 July 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:52 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent to 7,572.39 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.2 percent to 12,548.38 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent to 5,580.22, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

