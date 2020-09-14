UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Climb At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:38 PM

European stock markets climb at open

European stock markets won solid gains at the start of trading on Monday following Asian advances, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 percent to 6,076.68 points

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets won solid gains at the start of trading on Monday following Asian advances, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 percent to 6,076.68 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.8 percent to 13,314.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 increased 0.9 percent to 5,077.59.

bcp/rl

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

US Believes Iran Plotting Assassination of US Amba ..

7 seconds ago

Three killed in separate incidents

10 seconds ago

Two people killed, 12 others injured in separate t ..

13 minutes ago

Accused persons involved in torturing sessions jud ..

25 minutes ago

Swimming pool shut down by Dubai Sports Council an ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS will reopen on 21st September in gradual mann ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.