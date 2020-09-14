European Stock Markets Climb At Open
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:38 PM
London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets won solid gains at the start of trading on Monday following Asian advances, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 percent to 6,076.68 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.8 percent to 13,314.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 increased 0.9 percent to 5,077.59.
