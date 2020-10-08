UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Climb At Open

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Thursday following strong performances by Tokyo and Wall Street overnight on US stimulus hopes.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.2 percent to 5,958.52 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.8 percent to 13,027.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.7 percent to 4,913.94.

