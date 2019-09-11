UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Climb At Open 11 September 2019

European stock markets rose solidly at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent to 7,303.41 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose solidly at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent to 7,303.41 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.6 percent to 12,341.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,610.81.

