European Stock Markets Climb At Open

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:34 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :European stock markets opened higher at the start of trading on Friday following gains in Tokyo and overnight on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,032.84 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.3 percent to 15,448.69 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,450.77.

