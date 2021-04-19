UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Climb At Open 19 April 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 12:58 PM

Europe's main stock markets advanced slightly at the start of trading on Monday following a flat showing in Tokyo, with bitcoin in focus after falling sharply at the weekend

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.2 percent to 7,032.48 points.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.2 percent to 7,032.48 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.3 percent to 15,497.95 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 6,301.19.

