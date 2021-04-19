European stock markets climb at open 19 april 2021

Europe's main stock markets advanced slightly at the start of trading on Monday following a flat showing in Tokyo, with bitcoin in focus after falling sharply at the weekend

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets advanced slightly at the start of trading on Monday following a flat showing in Tokyo, with bitcoin in focus after falling sharply at the weekend.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.2 percent to 7,032.48 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.3 percent to 15,497.95 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 6,301.19.