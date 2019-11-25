European stock markets climb at open 25 November 2019

European stocks rose at the open Monday after a strong start in Asia on China-US trade hopes and as Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp headed for a stunning local poll win

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :European stocks rose at the open Monday after a strong start in Asia on China-US trade hopes and as Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp headed for a stunning local poll win.

Also Monday, and ahead of the European open, French luxury group LVMH said it had agreed to buy US jewellers Tiffany for $16.

2 billion (14.7 billion Euros).

At the start, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.4 percent to 7,356.55 points compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.6 percent to 13,244.06 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,913.45.