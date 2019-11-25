UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Climb At Open 25 November 2019

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:48 PM

European stock markets climb at open 25 November 2019

European stocks rose at the open Monday after a strong start in Asia on China-US trade hopes and as Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp headed for a stunning local poll win

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :European stocks rose at the open Monday after a strong start in Asia on China-US trade hopes and as Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp headed for a stunning local poll win.

Also Monday, and ahead of the European open, French luxury group LVMH said it had agreed to buy US jewellers Tiffany for $16.

2 billion (14.7 billion Euros).

At the start, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.4 percent to 7,356.55 points compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.6 percent to 13,244.06 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,913.45.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Buy Stocks Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Subaru to recall 17,479 vehicles in China

12 seconds ago

Hong Kong shares rally on trade hopes, election re ..

14 seconds ago

Special teams constituted for implementation on la ..

19 seconds ago

S.Korean Seaweed Farmer Dead, 2 Russians Rescued A ..

6 minutes ago

Istanbul mayor says seek foreign loans for complet ..

6 minutes ago

Every day is a black day for people of indian occu ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.