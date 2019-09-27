European stock markets climb at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 up 0.5 percent to 7,387.93 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.3 percent to 12,328.69 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,634.5, compared with Thursday's closing levels.