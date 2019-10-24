European stock markets climb at open

Europe's leading stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday following gains in Tokyo and overnight on Wall Street

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Europe's leading stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday following gains in Tokyo and overnight on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,272.09 points compared with Wednesday's close.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.5 percent to 12,862.54 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 5,682.65.