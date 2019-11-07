European stock markets climb at open

European stock markets climbed solidly at the start of trading on Thursday, with eyes on London as the UK government and Bank of England update their economic forecasts

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.

4 percent to 7,424.56 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.7 percent to 13,266.37 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.4 percent to 5,889.01 points.