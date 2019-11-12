European stock markets climb at open

European stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent to 7,352.20 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :European stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent to 7,352.20 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.4 percent to 13,243.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 5,909.42, compared with Monday's closing levels.