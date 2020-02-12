European Stock Markets Climb At Open
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:00 PM
European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 7,514.76 points
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 )
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.4 percent to 13,676.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.3 percent to 6,070.37.