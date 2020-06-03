European stock markets climb at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European stocks climbed at the open Wednesday, mirroring gains in Asia and on oil markets, with traders upbeat regarding the pace of economic recovery as nations gradually exit their coronavirus lockdowns

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :European stocks climbed at the open Wednesday, mirroring gains in Asia and on oil markets, with traders upbeat regarding the pace of economic recovery as nations gradually exit their coronavirus lockdowns.

London gained 0.8 percent, Frankfurt and Paris advanced 1.1 percent, while Milan jumped 1.2 percent at the start of trading.