UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Climb At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:43 PM

European stock markets climb at open

European stocks climbed at the open Wednesday, mirroring gains in Asia and on oil markets, with traders upbeat regarding the pace of economic recovery as nations gradually exit their coronavirus lockdowns

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :European stocks climbed at the open Wednesday, mirroring gains in Asia and on oil markets, with traders upbeat regarding the pace of economic recovery as nations gradually exit their coronavirus lockdowns.

London gained 0.8 percent, Frankfurt and Paris advanced 1.1 percent, while Milan jumped 1.2 percent at the start of trading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Paris Frankfurt Milan Stocks Market Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Records 8,536 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Warns of High Risks of 'Devastating' Second Wa ..

2 minutes ago

Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Jatoi criticizes PPP for not improving governance

4 minutes ago

Confederation of Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador Dec ..

4 minutes ago

Hearing of Shehbaz Sharif's bail matter in assets ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.