European stock markets climb at open

London, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :European stock markets climbed at the start of trading Wednesday following Wall Street gains driven by hopes US lawmakers will agree on a key stimulus package.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.7 percent to 6,076.37 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.6 percent o 12,670.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.7 percent to 4,925.24.