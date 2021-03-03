UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Climb At Open On 3 March 2021

Wed 03rd March 2021

European stock markets rose solidly at the start of trading on Wednesday following strong gains across Asia

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose solidly at the start of trading on Wednesday following strong gains across Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.8 percent to 6,665.75 points, ahead of Britain unveiling its annual budget at 1230 GMT.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.7 percent to 14,136.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.6 percent to 5,843.40.

