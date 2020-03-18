European Stock Markets Close Down 4-6% After Volatile Trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Major European stock indices on Wednesday closed down 4-6 percent after volatile trading amid falling oil prices.

The UK's FTSE 100 index closed down 4.05 percent with 5,080,58 points. France's CAC 40 was down 5.94 percent to 3,754.

84 points, while Germany's DAX decreased by 5.47 percent to 8,450.25 points.

Spain's IBEX 35 index dropped 3.44 percent to 6,274.80 points, while Italy's FTSE MIB, last week's biggest loser, was down just 1.27 percent to 15,120.48 points.

Last week, the European stock markets saw their biggest percentage weekly fall ever, losing 17-23 percent by Friday close.