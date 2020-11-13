UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Decline At Open

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:35 PM

European stock markets decline at open

European stock markets slid at the open on Friday after overnight losses in Asia, as spiking coronavirus infections across the United States and Europe eclipsed vaccine hope

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the open on Friday after overnight losses in Asia, as spiking coronavirus infections across the United States and Europe eclipsed vaccine hopes.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of big blue-chip companies slid 0.7 percent to 6,294.

33 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropped 0.2 percent to 13,022.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 5,357.03.

"The vaccine euphoria of earlier in the week has well and truly faded, replaced by concerns over record high Covid-19 cases and more extensive lockdown conditions," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe London Paris Frankfurt United States Market Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

21 minutes ago

Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise ..

27 minutes ago

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film act ..

45 minutes ago

Measures reviewed against smog

27 minutes ago

UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Rus ..

27 minutes ago

ANALYSIS - COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Likely More ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.