European stock markets decline at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the open on Friday after overnight losses in Asia, as spiking coronavirus infections across the United States and Europe eclipsed vaccine hopes.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of big blue-chip companies slid 0.7 percent to 6,294.33 points.

33 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropped 0.2 percent to 13,022.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 5,357.03.

"The vaccine euphoria of earlier in the week has well and truly faded, replaced by concerns over record high Covid-19 cases and more extensive lockdown conditions," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.