European Stock Markets Dip After US Kills Iran General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:21 PM

European stock markets dip after US kills Iran general

European stocks fell at the open on Friday, with investors rattled after a US strike killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, fanning fears of a Middle East conflict

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):European stocks fell at the open on Friday, with investors rattled after a US strike killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, fanning fears of a Middle East conflict.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies reversed 0.3 percent to 7,578.79 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slipped 0.9 percent 13,267.

38 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent to 6,014.18 compared with the close on Thursday.

"Reversing Thursday's New Year bounce, the markets were uniformly in the red on Friday after the US killed the hugely influential Iranian general Qasem Soleimani," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

Global stock markets had powered ahead on Thursday as investors welcomed 2020 with a raft of gains after China's central bank announced fresh stimulus.

