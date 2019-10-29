UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Dip At Open 29 October 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:08 PM

European stock markets dip at open 29 October 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets eased at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent to 7,327.58 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.1 percent to 12,936 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 5,724.86, compared with Monday's closing levels.

