European Stock Markets Dip At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:36 PM

European stock markets dip at open

Europe's main stock markets eased at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent at 7,563.88 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets eased at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent at 7,563.88 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 12,424 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 5,605, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

More Stories From Business

