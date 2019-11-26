European Stock Markets Dip At Open
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:07 PM
European stock markets eased at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent to 7,388.07 points
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :European stock markets eased at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent to 7,388.07 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.1 percent to 13,236.88 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 5,921.45, compared with Monday's closing levels.