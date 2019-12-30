European stock markets dip at open

European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Monday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent to 7,637.62 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Monday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent to 7,637.62 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.2 percent to 13,315.92 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 6,028.96, compared with Friday's closing levels.