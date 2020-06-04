European stock markets dip at open

European stock markets dipped at the open Thursday after sharp gains the previous session on growing optimism that the global economy will see a swift economic recovery post the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets dipped at the open Thursday after sharp gains the previous session on growing optimism that the global economy will see a swift economic recovery post the coronavirus pandemic.

London and Paris each fell 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt and Milan lost 0.6 percent.

Global stock markets have rallied this week as many nations further ease the lockdowns triggered by COVID-19.