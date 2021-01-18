UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Dip At Open On 18 Feb 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:22 PM

European stock markets dip at open on 18 feb 2021

Europe's main stock markets fell in opening deals on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 6,728.14 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets fell in opening deals on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 6,728.14 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slipped 0.2 percent to 13,755.64 points and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.4 percent to 5,591.13.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army kills two terrorists, arrests one in ..

5 minutes ago

Sufi intellectual 'Wasif Ali Wasif' remembered

4 minutes ago

Moscow to Continue Efforts to Protect Russian-Lang ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow 'illegally' holding Navalny, denying lawyer ..

4 minutes ago

Rwanda closes schools in capital to curb COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Venezuela Sends 14,000 Oxygen Tanks to Brazil Due ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.