European stock markets dip at open on 18 feb 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets fell in opening deals on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent at 6,728.14 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slipped 0.2 percent to 13,755.64 points and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.4 percent to 5,591.13.