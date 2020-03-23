European stock markets dive more than 4.0% at open

European stocks tanked more than four percent in opening deals Monday, as the coronavirus death toll continued to soar and US lawmakers failed to agree a trillion-dollar emergency package

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies tumbled 4.8 percent to 4,943.51 points, Frankfurt's DAX shed 4.6 percent to 8,521.94 and the Paris CAC 40 sank 4.4 percent to 3,870.06.