European stock markets diverge at open 11 October 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets were mixed at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down almost 0.2 percent at 7,175.93 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.9 percent to 12,270.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to stand at 5,587.74, compared with Thursday's closing level.