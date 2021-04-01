European stock markets diverge at start 1st april 2021

Europe's main stock markets diverged as the start of trading on Thursday as investors weighed up huge US spending proposals and a renewed lockdown in France

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 )

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 6,741.47 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.3 percent to 15,045.49 points and the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.3 percent to 6,067.23.

The World Health Organization on Thursday slammed Europe's "unacceptably slow" vaccine rollout and said the region's surge in coronavirus infections was "worrying".