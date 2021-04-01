UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Diverge At Start 1st April 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:55 PM

European stock markets diverge at start 1st april 2021

Europe's main stock markets diverged as the start of trading on Thursday as investors weighed up huge US spending proposals and a renewed lockdown in France

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets diverged as the start of trading on Thursday as investors weighed up huge US spending proposals and a renewed lockdown in France.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 6,741.47 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.3 percent to 15,045.49 points and the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.3 percent to 6,067.23.

The World Health Organization on Thursday slammed Europe's "unacceptably slow" vaccine rollout and said the region's surge in coronavirus infections was "worrying".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe France Paris Frankfurt Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noise Off Music On with realme’s latest smart au ..

5 minutes ago

Samsung Hosts Technical Seminar Showcasing Innovat ..

8 minutes ago

From 31st March, the members of the Arts Council o ..

25 minutes ago

Expert Believes Russia Faces No Risk of Coronaviru ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese Super League champions to be liquidated, m ..

6 minutes ago

Six employees of CM House, office test positive

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.