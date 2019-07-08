European stock markets drop at open 08 July 2019

European stock markets fell at the open Monday, retreating further following strong US jobs data that reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1 percent to 7,543.16 points, compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 0.2 percent to 12,541.38 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent to 5,580.86.