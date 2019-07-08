UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Drop At Open 08 July 2019

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:49 PM

European stock markets drop at open 08 July 2019

European stock markets fell at the open Monday, retreating further following strong US jobs data that reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :European stock markets fell at the open Monday, retreating further following strong US jobs data that reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1 percent to 7,543.16 points, compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 0.2 percent to 12,541.38 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent to 5,580.86.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Jobs

Recent Stories

Document on the Establishment of the Delegation of ..

4 minutes ago

Noor Hassan’s operation was not successful: Repo ..

6 minutes ago

German industrial production rebounds in May

11 seconds ago

Poland's Orlen Says Will Present in Coming Weeks C ..

8 minutes ago

PM Imran, Bilawal to be in US the same time

23 minutes ago

Matric result to be announced on July 15

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.