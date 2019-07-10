European stock markets drop at open 10 July 2019

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets dropped at the open on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent to 7,522.16 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.3 percent to 12,404.30 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 5,562.72.