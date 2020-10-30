European stock markets drop at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets sank on Friday, extending this week's sharp losses, with investors spooked by soaring coronavirus cases that have forced fresh lockdowns and tighter restrictions.

In initial deals, the London's benchmark FTSE 100 fell 0.7 percent to 5,541.66 points, the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.9 percent to 4,529.37 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was down almost 1.2 percent at 11,464.77.