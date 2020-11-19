UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Drop At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:06 PM

European stock markets drop at open

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following a mixed performance in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following a mixed performance in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.8 percent to 6,335.21 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.8 percent to 13,096.84 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.7 percent to 5,475.42.

