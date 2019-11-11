European stock markets drop at open 11 November 2019

European stock markets dropped at the open Monday following heavy losses in Asia as US-China trade deal hopes faced fresh uncertainty

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,323 points, also as traders awaited the latest official British economic growth data due at 0930 GMT.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.4 percent to 13,173.74 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 5,876.91, compared with Friday's closing levels.

Madrid's IBEX 35 index slid 0.4 percent to 9,359.20 points, after Socialist premier Pedro Sanchez emerged as winner but weakened from Sunday's repeat election.