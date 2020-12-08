UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Drop At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:44 PM

European stock markets drop at open

European stock markets dropped slightly at the open Tuesday as traders continued to track Covid and Brexit development

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets dropped slightly at the open Tuesday as traders continued to track Covid and Brexit developments.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent to 6,530.84 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index lost 0.2 percent to 5,563.51 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was almost flat at 13,266.54.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Brexit Market

Recent Stories

Infinix proudly announced to extend its partnershi ..

24 seconds ago

Unelected advisers, special assistants can’t hea ..

4 minutes ago

NUST stands among international awardees for GCRF ..

16 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Meeting With Russian Cabinet on Dec ..

2 minutes ago

NHC a welfare step of govt for the people of AJK : ..

5 minutes ago

TCL and Daraz ends the year with a Bang with Mega ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.