European stock markets drop at open

(@FahadShabbir)

European stock markets dropped slightly at the open Tuesday as traders continued to track Covid and Brexit development

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets dropped slightly at the open Tuesday as traders continued to track Covid and Brexit developments.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent to 6,530.84 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index lost 0.2 percent to 5,563.51 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was almost flat at 13,266.54.