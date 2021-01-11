UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Drop At Open

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:39 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday after last week's strong week for global equities.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 6,855.29 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.5 percent to 13,974.36 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent to 5,695.41.

