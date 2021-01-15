European stock markets drop at open

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets lost ground in opening deals on Friday, as investors took profits after solid gains the previous day.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell 0.

3 percent to 6,780.84 points, dented also by news that the UK economy slumped 2.6 percent in November from October.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slipped 0.3 percent to 13,942.09 points and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.5 percent to 5,653.82.