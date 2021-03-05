UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Drop At Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

European stock markets drop at open

London, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Friday following losses in Asia and on Wall Street overnight as surging oil prices added to concerns over inflation pressures.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.

6 percent to 6,609.50 points ahead of key US jobs data due later Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.7 percent to 13,961.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.6 percent to 5,796.92.

bcp/bmm

