European stock markets drop at open 22 march 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Monday as investors tracked concerns over high inflation and the possible interest rate hikes needed to control it.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.8 percent to 6,655.52 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.5 percent to 14,546.50 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.8 percent to 5,951.40.