European stock markets drop at open 28 August 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent to 7,070.26 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.4 percent to 11,680.38 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 5,363.11 compared with the closing levels on Tuesday.