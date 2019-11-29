European stock markets drop at open

European stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Friday following losses across Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent at 7,381.75 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :European stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Friday following losses across Asia, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent at 7,381.75 points.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.5 percent to 13,183.71 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 5,892.49, compared with Thursday's closing levels.