European Stock Markets Drop At Open

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:04 PM

European stock markets drop at open

European stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent to 7,212.77 points

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.7 percent to 13,015.89 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 5,821.50, compared with Monday's closing levels.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.7 percent to 13,015.89 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 5,821.50, compared with Monday's closing levels.

