UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Drop At Open

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:55 PM

European stock markets drop at open

European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following losses in Asia triggered by fears of a possible second wave of the coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following losses in Asia triggered by fears of a possible second wave of the coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 5,921.90 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.4 percent to 10,785.84 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent to 4,472.61.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thyssenkrupp losses deepen on virus woes

5 minutes ago

Vettel to leave Ferrari after 2020 season

6 minutes ago

Five die in fire at Russian coronavirus hospital

6 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshid briefs Sena ..

6 minutes ago

China exempts more US goods from tariffs as virus ..

6 minutes ago

Thar Foundation distributes ration packages to 273 ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.