European stock markets drop at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following losses in Asia triggered by fears of a possible second wave of the coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 5,921.90 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.4 percent to 10,785.84 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent to 4,472.61.